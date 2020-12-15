AUBURN — The Androscoggin Democrats are participating in a virtual food drive to support the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, in partnership with the Maine Democratic Party, ending in early January. The Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine is an organization dedicated to eliminating hunger in Maine by improving access to nutritious food for Mainers in need. The Maine Democratic Party has set a goal to raise enough funds to provide 16,000 meals across the state.

“More than one in 10 Maine households are considered food insecure – including one in five children. The Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine is on the front lines fighting hunger in our state, and the work that they’ve been doing to meet increased need during the pandemic is crucial,” said Maine Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Marra.

Tax deductible donations can be made by visiting mainedems.org/fooddrive. Every $1 raised provides three meals for Maine families in need. In addition to partnering with local county and municipal Democratic committees to raise funds, the Maine Democratic Party will match the first 3,000 meals donated.

“This has been a tough year for the people of Androscoggin County, and for all Mainers as we weather this public health crisis,” said Androscoggin Democratic Committee Vice Chair Jane Pentheny. “Before the pandemic, Maine suffered from high hunger rates, and the coronavirus has only made those problems worse.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, prior to the start of the pandemic, 13.6% of Maine households were food insecure, which was higher than the national average of 11.17%. Food insecurity is even more acute for families with children and for older Mainers. One in five children are food insecure, and nearly one in three older Mainers struggle to access enough food.

The Good Shepherd Food Bank partners with more than 500 local organizations across the state, representing the largest network of food insecurity relief agencies in Maine. The organization works with food pantries, meal sites, schools, senior centers and health care centers to distribute food. In 2019, the agency distributed 25 million meals through the network of local partner agencies.