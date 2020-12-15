DEAR SUN SPOTS: After that awful paste of precipitation that fell last weekend, I wanted to let your readers know that there are indeed wonderful people in our midst. I was looking at the mess where the town plow had gone past my driveway after my snowblower refused to go through it, although it did try. I started shoveling and would still be shoveling now if a wonderful, kind gentleman in a gray pickup with a plow on it hadn’t taken pity on me. He plowed out the bottom of my driveway in three swoops which was all I needed.

We wished each other a Merry Christmas after he refused payment of any kind then he, my snowblower and I continued on with our day. Kindnesses like this are never forgotten. Thank you for giving us a venue to let others know how much they are appreciated long after their kind deeds have been done. — No name, no town

ANSWER: It always warms my heart to receive notes like this and know that not only are people being kind to one another, but that those on the receiving end of these kindnesses are taking a few moments to send their gratitude out into Sun Spots Land and share it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A live Nativity will be offered by the United Methodist Church of Auburn on Sunday, Dec. 20, in the church parking lot at 439 Park Ave. This will be a safe opportunity to drive by to see and hear the story of the birth of Jesus as a preparation for Christmas.

There will be five stations of costumed players who portray the visit of the angel Gabriel to Mary and continuing to to the arrival of the Magi. The viewing will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. People should enter the parking lot at the south entrance nearest Lake Street and can tune their radio to 88.3 FM to hear Christmas music and the Nativity story read. Donations for the Trinity Jubilee Soup Kitchen may be given at the exit. For questions, call the church at 782-3972. — No name, no town

ANSWER: I hope the weather cooperates for this event and that everything goes smoothly.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I enjoy reading Sun Spots every day and especially appreciate your detective skills, so I’m hoping you can give me some guidance. Last summer I started watching a Fox sports show (only live sports were on at that time) called “America’s Day at the Races” on FS1 or FS2 on my Spectrum cable. I’ve enjoyed it all summer and into the fall. However, last week Spectrum or Fox have stopped airing it. I’d like to know if you can figure out how or who I can contact to find out why this show isn’t on anymore? I know there is still horse racing going on so that’s not it. — No name, Jay

ANSWER: As far as I can tell, this program will be back in the spring. I went to https://www.nyra.com/belmont/racing/tv-schedule and there is an announcement at the bottom of the page. If there are any others in Sun Spots Land who enjoy this program and have helpful information, please share!

