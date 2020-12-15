AUBURN – Jeannine Morin Chabot, 91, passed away after a long illness at Clover Healthcare, where she had been a resident since 2013.

She was born Marie Bernadette Jeannine Morin in Lewiston, Maine, daughter of Arsène and Yvonne (Tremblay) Morin on April 30, 1929. She attended Holy Cross School through the eighth grade, back when classes were taught in both French and English. She attended L’École Supérieure for 9th/10th grades, then went on to graduate from Lewiston High School in 1945 at age 16. She had a successful and varied career working as an Executive Secretary, in the trust department of several banks and other businesses, and later in life as a realtor.

She married Joseph Marcel Chabot, one of her brother’s high school buddies, on August 27, 1955, and they raised four children, who were so lucky to call her Mom. Home life was a tight-knit family with lots of cousins and close friends nearby, allowing Jeannine to host wonderful large, loud and boisterous gatherings for all to share. Her home was always open and welcoming. Spending time with her family, especially those grandchildren in later years, was her joy.

Jeannine’s other life’s work was serving her church family. She volunteered in various committee leadership roles, using her finance and administrative skills, but her biggest gift was sharing her beautiful soprano voice with the Holy Cross Church Choir for 70-plus years. Music and daily singing kept her happy all of her life.

Jeannine was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M Chabot (January 2007), as well as two of her brothers: Fr. Maurice Morin (May 2013), and Marcel R Morin (February 2019).

Jeannine leaves behind three sons, Marc Chabot and his wife, Aisha of South Berwick, Daniel Chabot and his wife, Corinne of New Gloucester, and Donald Chabot and his wife, Kim of Litchfield; one daughter, Patrice Griffin and her husband, Thomas of Deer Park, Ill. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Matthew (and wife, Beth), Bennett, Luc and Natasha Chabot as well as Connor, Renée and Claire Griffin, and two great-grandchildren, Will and Mae Chabot.

Jeannine is survived by two brothers, Raymond Morin and his wife, Joan, and Robert Morin and his wife, Alma, and sisters-in-law, Marguerite Morin, Therèse Chabot; Rachel Telow, Jackie Rossignol and Pauline Wiesen (husband, David). Surviving brothers-in-law are Reverend Robert Chabot, Reverend Roger Chabot, Brother Ireneus Chabot of the Sacred Heart, and Richard Chabot (wife, Stella). She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews from the Lewiston area who she loved dearly, as well as extended family in Quebec who she was close with all of her life.

Jeannine’s children would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful, caring and selfless staff at Clover Healthcare, and Androscoggin Hospice, who took such good care of our Mom, despite the unbelievable challenges they faced during this Covid19 pandemic.

Due to COVID, services will be privately held. However a live webcasting of Jeannine’s service is scheduled on 11 a.m., Saturday, December 19, and may be publicly viewed by clicking on the link on our tribute page of our website at http://www.lynchbrothers.com. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Church, Jeannine’s life-long parish.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jeannine can be made to:

Clover Healthcare, 440 Minot Ave,

Auburn, ME 04210

OR

Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice https://androscoggin.org/donate/