Retiring Franklin County Register of Probate Joyce Morton is given a facsimile of a legislative sentiment Tuesday by state Rep. H. Scott Landry Jr., D-Farmington, in recognition of her 51 years of service to the county, 38 of which were as register. Both took off their masks for the photo. The official sentiment will be presented later. Sen. Russell Black, R-Wilton, was unable to attend the recognition. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Retiring Franklin County Register of Probate Joyce Morton is given a facsimile of a legislative sentiment Tuesday by state Rep. H. Scott Landry Jr., D-Farmington, in recognition of her 51 years of service to the county, 38 of which were as register. Both took off their masks for the photo. The official sentiment will be presented later. Sen. Russell Black, R-Wilton, was unable to attend the recognition. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal