LEEDS – Angela Mae Pomerleau, 51, a resident of Leeds, passed away surrounded by her family, Monday evening, Dec. 14, 2020, at her home following a battle with lung and bone cancer. She was born Oct. 14, 1969, in Lewiston, the daughter of Gerald Damren and Joan (Bushie) Damren Bailey. She received her GED through Maranacook High School. She worked through the years in public service, food service, driving dump truck for Coleman Construction and most recently in healthcare. Angela loved time spent with her family and cherished moments with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her “Papa” Bruce Kendall of Livermore Falls, fiancé, Ben Turcotte of Leeds, her daughter, Christina Damren of Turner, grandchildren, Dakota Damren, Brianna Hallowell, Bradley and Gregory Damren, Charles “Joey” Damren, Jr., and Lyndsie Hallowell, aunts, June Glover of Augusta, Mary Walsh and husband Gerald of Florida, and Jean Gray and husband Robert of Fayette, uncle James Kennison of Livermore, former husband, Jeffrey Stoddard and his wife Patty of Florida, and her beloved fur babies.

She was predeceased by her parents, Gerald Damren and Joan Bailey, son, Charles Damren, grandson, Karter Harvey, brother, James Bushie, sister, Joy Ackerman, uncles, John and Joel Bushie, Jr. and aunt Joline Kennison. A special thank you to her aunt, June Glover, for taking care of her, her uncle, Jim Kennison for bringing her to her appointments, as well as Ben and her daughter Christina for their loving care for her at home. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Interment at a later date at Readfield Corner Cemetery, Church Road, Readfield, Maine.