NORWAY — The Select Board accepted an anonymous donation for $1,347 Thursday to cover the overdraft in the Police Budget.

The overdraft is on the warrant for a special town meeting Jan. 7, but Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said he will recommend voters reject it since the overdraft has been covered.

The board also accepted a $3,000 grant from TC Energy toward a woods vehicle. The funds will be placed in the Fire Department reserve account.

Once again, a request from Norway-Paris Solid Waste to increase fees for household waste disposal was postponed because a representative failed to attend the meeting. The Select Board wants clarification on the reason for the increase.

“What’s the justification? What’s the issue?” board Chairman Russell Newcomb asked.

“I’d like to hear what the numbers are based on,” Selectman Sarah Carter said.

Paris approved a similar request last month.

The board approved a request from Western Maine Line Inc. to install larger poles on Dunn Road for Central Maine Power.

During his report, Lajoie noted he has started work the budget for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2021.

The special town meeting Jan. 7 will begin at 7 p.m. at the fire station, followed by the regular board meeting. Voters will decide whether to appropriate $17,677.40 to complete the purchase of a 2020 Mac plow truck.

The total price is $217,677.40. The town has $200,000 set aside, with $150,000 of it from a grant and another $50,000 in the highway truck reserve account.

