BETHEL — On Saturday, Dec. 5 an employee at Kowloon Village tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“If you were in Kowloon from Friday November 27 – December 1, you may have come into contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19. We always wear masks and follow CDC guidelines and your contact was most likely minimal. The CDC will contact you if they feel you are at a high risk of exposure. We will not reopen until everyone has tested negative and the restaurant has been fully sanitized and cleaned,” according to the Facebook post. “The restaurant will be closed until the said person has fully recovered which will most likely be a lengthy amount of time.”

According to another Facebook post, a restaurant employee will be selling gift certificates on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday noon to 2 p.m and Wednesday noon to 2 p.m. Certificates can be bought by cash only through the restaurant’s take out window.

filed under: