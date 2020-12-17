BRIDGTON — Gallery 302 is happy to add a new stained-glass artist to its group of more than 40 artists. Deborah J. Ripley is a stained-glass artist from Denmark, Maine. Deborah learned stained-glass techniques from a very gifted local artist in the Winter of 2016. It brings her great joy to make something interesting, bright, and beautiful from a pile of colored glass. Deborah’s ultimate desire is for the client to feel joy from the stained-glass she creates. She believes art is both magical for the artist creating it and for the person purchasing it! Deborah loves to work with different types of cathedral and textured glass and she loves wild and unusual colors of stained-glass. The artist does not follow a specific pattern but rather chooses to create a free-flowing, creative design of colors and patterns as she works. Her only planning is the size for the artwork and the boundary to work within. Deborah loves this because her artistry comes alive when the light reaches the stained-glass.

Deborah attended Springfield College and received her Bachelor of Science Degree for Human Services in May 1996. She later continued with her studies and received her Master of Science Degree in Human Service Administration in May 1998. Deborah has worked in various health centers and hospitals as a Community Health Educator. She has consistently used art and the process of creating art for many years while helping individuals overcome their concerns. Deborah also volunteered for four years in the Oncology Department at the Bridgton Hospital while working with cancer patients and facilitated a women’s wellness group for six years at a local church.

Deborah is delighted to be a member of Gallery 302. She believes great things happen when good people get together in the name of ART! Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main St. in Bridgton. For more information, call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

