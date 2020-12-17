JAY — Trash and recyclables pickup, and the Transfer Station will follow the regular schedule the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Town Office staff have been fielding calls about the schedule.

The town’s contractor, Archie’s Inc. of Mexico, may run a second truck on Christmas Eve day, Dec. 24, to allow their employees to leave work earlier that day, LaFreniere said. She asks residents to have their trash and recyclables out earlier than normal. It doesn’t need to be out earlier than 5 or 6 a.m.

The Transfer Station will be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, but will be open as normal on Saturday, Dec. 26.

The Town Office will be closed Dec. 24, LaFreniere said.

