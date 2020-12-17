BETHEL — Brooks Bros Inc. is having a raffle to benefit “Christmas For Families,” a local organization that helps families in the SAD 44 region.

Brooks Bros is accepting donations and is raffling off several of their in-store items. The items are on display in the window at the front of the building.

The store will be drawing winners on Dec.19, so people interested in the raffle must enter soon and can join the fun by going to the store and filling out a ticket. The tickets are not being sold and all people have to do is write their name and phone number.

Anyone who wishes to donate can make checks payable to “Christmas For Families.”

People who have questions can contact the store at 207-824-2158.

