100 Years Ago: 1920

The Lewiston and Auburn Hebrew Ladies’ Charity Association will give a Whist at their hall on Lisbon Street the evening of Dec 19.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Auburn Dress Code committee held an organizational meeting Friday afternoon at Chamberlain School and members were handed the results of a survey conducted at Edward Little High School on the merits of a dress code. Richard E, Babb, elementary education director and committee chairman said the report was presented by Tom Sawyer, President of the ELHS student senate. Babb said the survey showed that generally students tended to favor more liberal dress but the students who responded to the survey were split about 50-50 whether or not there should be some guidelines for students. The committee named at the recommendation of the Auburn School Committee to study the student dress code and report at the January ASC meeting reviewed the dress code adopted by the ASC in 1957 and amended earlier this month to permit female students to wear pants suits.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Volunteers for the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Lewiston-Auburn area Playhouse ‘95 fund-raiser have collected nearly $2,000 that will be used to grant the wish of a sick child. “We are encouraged by the response to the first fund-raising effort by the Make-A-Wish Foundation in the Lewiston-Auburn area. Ticket sales have been steady and we hope will increase as Christmas draws closer,” said Randall Dustin, public relations director at Central Maine Center. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of children who are afflicted with life-threatening illnesses.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: