Cliff Brown of Lewiston clears the sidewalk in front of the Trinity Jubilee Center Thursday in Lewiston.

"I like it, but I don't like it," Jack Belden said about Thursday's snowfall while running errands in downtown Lewiston. "I love it for the kids. But it's too darn cold."

"This is not my cup of tea," Kim Brown said while clearing her car of snow Thursday in Lewiston. Brown recently moved to Maine from Florida to be closer to family. "My Flip-flops are still in the front seat of the car," said Brown.

A City of Lewiston plow truck clears the paths through Kennedy Park Thursday in downtown Lewiston.

lewiston maine, weather
