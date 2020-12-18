Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Camper, a doll, and a toy pig for Christmas. How do you get down the chimney?

Love,

Stella

Dear Santa,

I want Super Mario Smash Bros for Christmas and Zelda. How are the reindeer doing?

Love,

Blake

Dear Santa,

I want 4 fish for Christmas. I also want a Pokemon. I please do not want boots for Christmas. I

like you a lot.

Love,

London

Dear Santa,

How does my elf always come back? For Christmas I want a real phone because I want to talk

to my teacher. I love you Santa. I really don’t want a skunk for Christmas.

Love,

Lily

Dear Santa,

I would like a unicorn for Christmas. I have been a good girl.

Love,

Cecilia

Dear Santa,

I want a Edelman jersey for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year.

Love,

Kendrick

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year. I want to see your reindeer.

Love,

Riley

Dear Santa,

I want a toy fire truck for Christmas. I have been a good bo. I really would like 150 toys. I love

you.

Love,

Kade

Dear Santa,

I wanted to ask you for a doll for Christmas. I would like special shoes for myself. I would like a mystery treasure box. Merry Christmas Santa.

Love, Annie

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a desk organizer for Christmas.

Love,

Jameson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a LOL doll.

Love,

Braelyn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a real puppy this year.

Love,

Hope

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a werewolf toy. Have a good Christmas Santa.

Love,

Ryan

