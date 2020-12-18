Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie Camper, a doll, and a toy pig for Christmas. How do you get down the chimney?
Love,
Stella
Dear Santa,
I want Super Mario Smash Bros for Christmas and Zelda. How are the reindeer doing?
Love,
Blake
Dear Santa,
I want 4 fish for Christmas. I also want a Pokemon. I please do not want boots for Christmas. I
like you a lot.
Love,
London
Dear Santa,
How does my elf always come back? For Christmas I want a real phone because I want to talk
to my teacher. I love you Santa. I really don’t want a skunk for Christmas.
Love,
Lily
Dear Santa,
I would like a unicorn for Christmas. I have been a good girl.
Love,
Cecilia
Dear Santa,
I want a Edelman jersey for Christmas. I have been a good boy this year.
Love,
Kendrick
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy for Christmas. I have been a good girl this year. I want to see your reindeer.
Love,
Riley
Dear Santa,
I want a toy fire truck for Christmas. I have been a good bo. I really would like 150 toys. I love
you.
Love,
Kade
Dear Santa,
I wanted to ask you for a doll for Christmas. I would like special shoes for myself. I would like a mystery treasure box. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love, Annie
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a desk organizer for Christmas.
Love,
Jameson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a LOL doll.
Love,
Braelyn
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a real puppy this year.
Love,
Hope
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a werewolf toy. Have a good Christmas Santa.
Love,
Ryan
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Franklin Journal
MaineHealth hospitals earn grade of ‘A’
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week
-
The Franklin Journal
Still time to deck the halls!
-
The Franklin Journal
Who says love isn’t blind?
-
The Franklin Journal
Letters to Santa