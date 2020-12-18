100 Years Ago: 1920

The Jordan Scientific Society held a regular meeting in its headquarters in Carnegie Science Hall, at Bates College Wednesday evening. Mr. Costello, of the Lewiston Sun, gave an Instructive talk on “Gathering in the News.” He had some interesting excerpts from articles of the London Times, of one hundred years ago, gave a brief explanation of the operation of linotype machines and spoke at length about the Associated Press today.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Christmas Formal is coming up tomorrow evening at the Edward Little High School Gym. The annual event attracts many students each year from both Edward Little and from Lewiston High School. lt is an event that is co-sponsored by two sororities — and made up of ELHS students and co-sponsored by those who study on the other side of the river.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Organizing a party for 127 children is no picnic, but somehow each year the Tri-County Foster Parents Association manages to put together a Christmas party for foster families in Oxford, Androscoggin and Franklin counties to help ring in the holiday season. On Saturday, 36 families from central Maine gathered at the Boofy Quimby Memorial Center in Turner to celebrate Christmas with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and enjoy a meal with other foster families and children.

