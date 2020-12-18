AUBURN – Carroll Abraham Poulin, 104, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Clover Manor in Auburn.

Born in Livermore Falls on Feb. 27, 1916, he was the son of Joseph and Mary Richards Poulin. He lost his father at the young age of six, and afterwards his mother packed up the four girls and two boys and moved the family to Lewiston, where she bought a small store on Tampa Street with an apartment on the second floor. With the money from an insurance policy and a small plot of land out back, she planted a garden and opened a small neighborhood grocery store that all the kids worked in when not in school.

Young Carroll’s life in music began when he was given a used saxophone and a neighbor gave him lessons. The apartment had only one bedroom, so Carroll had to practice in the hall stairway. As a young man, he started to play in dance bands on weekends and continued working in the family store after school. Later he worked at Lown Shoe Shop, where he met the love of his life, Blanche Evelyn Beaulieu. They were soon married, a marriage that would last 60 wonderful years.

Carroll worked at Bath Iron Works as a welder during World War II, and was able to save enough money to buy an apartment building on Noble street in Lewiston. He taught himself how to repair musical instruments, and was soon able to build an addition to the apartment building and opened a music shop, repairing instruments, giving music lessons, and selling items related to that business.

All three of his children were born and raised on Noble Street. Outgrowing his space, Carroll moved the store to Court Street in Auburn. His oldest son, Carroll Jr., later took over the store when Carroll Sr. retired in his 70s. The family moved to Baird Avenue in Lewiston in the early 1960s, where they enjoyed many wonderful years. Later on when Blanche became ill, Carroll cared for her for 10 years until she succumbed to her disease. He stayed on Baird Avenue until a fall at home led to CMMC and then to Clover Manor where he was cared for until his passing.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Poulin, son, Danny, and son, Carroll Jr., his wife Colleen, and their daughter, Cherie Caouette; great-grandchildren, Christopher and Kaitlyn Szustak, a sister-in-law, Bertha Dion, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, he was predeceased by four sisters, Gladys LaRose, Elizabeth Bubier, Theresa Koss, and Christine Cote, a brother, Richard Poulin, two sisters-in-law, Marie Kenney and Germaine Adamski, and two brothers-in-law, Jules and Benoit Beaulieu. He will be remembered for his lifelong dedication to music education, and his legacy is the thousands of students he taught over the years.

The family would like to thank the staff of Clover Manor for treating our father as if he was their own. Services will be held in the spring.

Condolences, donations, and a tribute video may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in his memory to the Main Street Music Lessons Scholarship Fund, honoring Carroll and his passion for music education.