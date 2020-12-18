LEWISTON – Joline A. (Cyr) Bellemare, 71, passed away peacefully, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 with her husband Paul, son Brian and granddaughter Halley holding her hand by her side with a special and dear friend, Amanda Labonte, after a two-year battle with Metastatic stage 4 breast cancer.

She was born Dec. 18, 1948 in Lewiston to Maurice and Reina Cyr.

She married Paul Bellemare Sept. 26, 1970 at the Basilica Chapel of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Lewiston and raised a son, Brian, during their 50 years of marriage together.

She is survived by her husband, Paul; son, Brian and his wife Amanda and his daughter Hailey; her sister-in-law, Vivian Labbe; brothers, Walter and April Cyr of Brandenton, Fla., Raymond and Lisa Cyr of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Michael and Joan Cyr of Poland, Robert and Lorelee Cyr of Manteca, Calif., Ronald Cyr of Windham; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jean Cyr of Auburn, sister, Rolande Lee of Auburn.

Joline attended the First Assembly of God church on Hogan Road, Lewiston for 45 years and was very devoted. She made many friends throughout her years of attending the Assembly of God church. We would like to give thanks to a special and dear friend, Amanda Labonte, for the love and care that she gave Joline.

Also a special thanks to her pastor, Donald Cougle and his wife and their daughter Lori for their love and support.

Also a special thanks to the staff at Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice and so many other friends who provided love and support.

A service will be held at the First Assembly of God on Hogan Road, Lewiston at a future date to be announced

Those who wish to make a donation in Joline’s name can be made to the

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240.