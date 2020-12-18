LANTANA, Fla. – On Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, Pauline Alpermann of Lantana, Fla., mother and friend to many, passed away from cancer at the age of 80, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on April 20, 1940, in Lewiston, to Aime and Aline (Robitaille) Demers. She attended Auburn schools and graduated from Edward Little High School. She was a mother of four, Michael R. Polley, John L. Polley, Lisa E. Gilpatric, and Jill A. Polley.

She worked several jobs throughout her career, including the Chick-a-Dee restaurant in Turner, Sears in West Palm Beach, Fla., and spent 18 years working at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Lewiston. She moved to Lantana, Florida, in 1998 where she enjoyed the warm climate and “easy” living.

She enjoyed serving her community and was a member of the Holy Spirit Church in Lantana, Fla., where she served as Vice President of the Legion of Mary. One of the services she provided with the Legion was giving communion to those confined to their homes or nursing homes in her area. Her grace and compassion to help others was also extended to her friends and neighbors. She had a sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. She loved going out to eat after mass on Sundays, shopping with her friends, and spending time with family.

Pauline was predeceased by her infant son, John, father, mother, two brothers, Donald and Robert Demers, and her husband, Charles Alpermann.

She is survived by son, Michael and his wife Donna of Durham, daughters, Lisa of Auburn, and Jill and her partner Jerry of Livermore. She is also survived by her sister in-law, Dolores ‘Dolly” Demers. Also survived by six grandchildren, Jasmin, Colette, Owen, David, Jared, and Riley and one great-grandchild, Josephine Lily, and several nephews.

A service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Philips Church, 2365 Turner Road, Auburn.

A mass will also be held on Jan. 27, at 9 a.m., at Holy Spirit church in Lantana, Fla., in memory of Pauline.