LEWISTON – Anne Rodrigue, 45, of Lewiston, passed away on Dec. 17, 2020, at the Hospice House in Auburn following a 10-year-long battle with MELAS Syndrome. She was born in Lewiston on Sept. 25, 1975, to parents Alfred and Joanne (Cloutier) Bard.

Prior to her illness, Anne worked at Mardens and PPMC.

Surviving her are her parents; her brother, David Bard and his wife Colleen; three nieces and one nephew; her aunts, Doris Cloutier, Florence Jipson and her husband Arnold, Liane Micks, and Linda Coppens and her husband, David; two uncles, Roger Bard and his wife Lorraine, and Raymond Bard and his wife Debbie; and many cousins.

She was predeceased by her twins, Samantha and Sandra Rodrigue; her fiance, Rene Parker; her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Cloutier; her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Bard; two uncles, Paul Cloutier and Richard Bard; an aunt, Madeline Cloutier; and two cousins.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association

P.O. Box 7023

Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 .