AUBURN – Lorraine L. Adams passed away peacefully on Thursday Dec. 3, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, with her family by her side.

Lorraine was born in Lewiston on Jan. 27, 1933, the only daughter of Cyprien and Blanche (Paradis) Levesque. She grew up living in the family home on Leeds St, and attended local schools.

On Dec. 28, 1949, Lorraine married the love of her life, James F. Adams Sr. Together they raised a family, and were inseparable until James’ passing in 2005. She worked, when not being a homemaker, as a ward secretary at St Mary’s Hospital, and later as the office manager for an oncology practice affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center, ultimately retiring there.

Lorraine was a tireless mom and homemaker even while working full time. Whatever she did, she did with everything she had. She served as a Girl Scout assistant troop leader, and later troop leader, and helped organize a weekend camping trip, teaching the girls how to rough it, in tents, with no power, in the pouring rain. Lorraine also enjoyed teaching driver’s education and loved all things crafts, creating gifts for friends and family. The holidays were always made magical by her. She spent many hours collecting pine cones, acorns, and chestnuts for beautiful wreaths she gave to family. On Christmas Eve she would wrap presents until the wee hours of the morning meticulously making a bow for every package by hand. Later, while a resident at Clover Manor, Lorraine annually made bows for decorating the many trees used to brighten the holidays for residents, family and guests, and taught other residents how to make them too. She was known for her amazing cooking, never with a recipe, always by taste and by feel. Her creton, and meat pies were legendary, an annual treat looked forward to by all. Lorraine loved to socialize and have a good time with friends and family. Playing cribbage, board games, cards or sitting by the fire at camp. Like her dad she enjoyed an occasional Bloody Mary, and other beverages.

Never one to turn down an adventure, she once travelled by herself to the Cayman Islands. Later in life, at the young age of 70, she climbed into the basket of a hot air balloon, and enjoyed a flight over the town that she called home.

Lorraine will be remembered for her huge heart, her infectious smile, the mischievous twinkle in her eye, and of course, the inimitable way she spoke her mind at all times. If one crossed her, she would surely make them aware of it. Right until the end, Lorraine always put others’ needs before her own. She will be missed by many, but is only a memory away.

Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Paul, Norm, Ron and Danny, her husband James, her son-in-law, Ron Taker, and her infant daughter, Judy.

She is survived by her children; Sandi Taker, James and Jan Adams, and Scott and Jenn Adams. Grandchildren, Shawn Taker and Sara Chlorite, Zachary Adams, Lindsay Adams Fletcher, Ashley Adams and Marissa Adams. She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren who always brought a smile to her face.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Androscoggin Hospice House, and special thanks to Ashley and Marissa Adams who cared for her, as only they could, while she was a resident at Clover Manor.

The family is planning a spring service, arrangements are under the care of Albert and Burpee Funeral Home.