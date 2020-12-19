ELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Marla Sokoloff, 40; Jake Gyllenhaal, 40; Alyssa Milano, 48; Tyson Beckford, 50.

Happy Birthday: Use whatever leverage you can drum up this year and turn something you enjoy doing into a financial gain. Be creative, and take the initiative to broaden your skills and encourage setting trends. Speak up and show passion and leadership ability, and you will make an impression that will help you get ahead. Love is apparent, along with self-improvement and a better lifestyle. Your numbers are 7, 18, 22, 28, 36, 44, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stick to the script, and expect the same in return. Honesty will be essential if you plan to get things done. A contract, joint venture or move will improve your world if you go through the proper channels. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A promise may be difficult to collect. Don’t let your emotions take over if uncertainty regarding your position or status arises. Do something to ease stress, and you will gain perspective and find a way to overcome a setback. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The information you receive will be misleading. Ask questions, get what you want in writing and say no if you don’t feel the offer is authentic. Evaluate a joint venture, and consider if you are better off doing your own thing. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): There are deals to consider and money to be made. An innovative plan will pay off, and a chance to make a professional move is apparent. Take on a creative project that encourages you to use your attributes uniquely. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t rely on others to do things for you. The more you do for yourself, the bigger the payoff. Take an energetic approach, and you’ll reach your goal in record time. Celebrate your victory with someone you love. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It will be challenging to know what to do based on the information you receive. Don’t give in to someone using emotional manipulation to push you in a questionable direction. If something or someone doesn’t feel right, distance yourself. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tackle unfinished tasks and get them out of the way before someone complains. Put your energy to work for you, and structure your day to ensure that you reach your goal. Time spent with someone you love will bring you closer together. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be realistic about your plans and how you implement what you want to do. Look for innovative ways to interest people who have something worthwhile to contribute to join your team. A change to the dynamics of a relationship will be eventful. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A change at home will require transparency if you want it to unfold without a hitch. Keeping secrets or not questioning someone aloof or vague will stand between you and what you are trying to accomplish. Romance is favored. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a passionate approach to whatever you do, and the results will be better than anticipated. Refuse to let anyone get you down or stand in your way. Anger will be a waste of time, so channel your energy into something that counts. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Slow down, take a break and catch your breath. Give yourself time to evaluate your life, accomplishments and what matters to you most. Change is worthwhile only if your contributions bring you joy and you achieve peace of mind. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Heightened emotions will cause uncertainty. Consider your options, and if nothing stands out to you, take a pass and wait for something better to come along. Making a move for the wrong reason isn’t going to solve anything. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are orderly, persuasive and demonstrative. You are passionate and quick-witted.

