LEWISTON – Catherine “Kay” MacPhee Thibodeau passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, of natural causes.

She was born in Lewiston on Oct. 28, 1925, the only child of Allan and Georgianna Parent MacPhee.

Kay attended St. Patrick’s School and was an honor student at Lewiston High School, where she was among the top 10 graduates of the class of 1943. Following high school, she continued her education at the Lewiston – Auburn School of Commerce.

After completing her formal education, Kay joined Lamey-Wellehan as a bookkeeper in the executive office, and she later was employed in the office of the Bates Manufacturing Company.

Kay married Edrick Thibodeau on Feb. 5, 1949 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church. They had one daughter, Elaine, who resides in Lewiston and Windsor. Together, the family enjoyed skiing, friends and vacations.

Kay had a great interest in her husband’s military career and with him, co-produced a World War II documentary film, “Troopers through Infinity, as Lived by Lt. Colonel Edrick Thibodeau, U.S. Army (Retired).”

Kay was a communicant of Prince of Peace Parish, Holy Family Church.

In 2007, she was predeceased by Edrick, her husband of 58 years.

She is survived by their daughter, Elaine Thibodeau, along with partner, Jeffrey Frankel.

She also is survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Thibodeau of Lewiston; cousin, Glenn Stevens of East Boothbay, cousin, Menadora MacDonald of Charlettetown, PEI, cousin Sr. Beatrice Parent of Soeurs de la Charitie de Saint-Louis, Saint-Georges, QC; and lifelong best friend, Lucille Fraser of Lewiston; as well as several godchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Kenneth E. Brodsky, Kay’s long-time Primary Care Physician, for his caring treatment over the years, and Dr. Mina Assadollahzadeh, who attended to her medical needs more recently, as well as the staff of Woodlands Memory Care in Lewiston.

Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass on Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at Holy Family Church. Following the mass, committal prayers will be offered in the St. Peter’s Cemetery Chapel. Those attending are asked to abide by the precautions necessitated by Covid-19. Condolences may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Kay’s memory may be made to a

charity-of-choice.