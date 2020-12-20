Sunday, December 20
(All times Eastern)
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — SCCA Runoffs: The Formula Enterprises 2, Plymouth, Wis. (taped)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — SCCA Runoffs: The Grand Touring 1, Plymouth, Wis. (taped)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Building Late Models, Concord, N.C. (taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Connecticut
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Illinois at Rutgers
2 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Xavier
SECN — Oral Roberts at Arkansas
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall
6 p.m.
ACCN — Delaware State at Georgia Tech
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Minnesota
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
NESN — Maine at Northeastern
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
SECN — Jackson State at Tennessee
2 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
BTN — Purdue at Penn State
PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah
4 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
PAC-12N — Arizona State at Colorado
SECN — Central Arkansas at Mississippi State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show
GOLF
12 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Miami
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Kansas City at New Orleans
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Cleveland at NY Giants
RUGBY
5 p.m.
NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Exeter at Stade Toulousain (taped)
SKIING
7 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Dresden, Germany (taped)
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped)
11 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Torino
9:10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United
2:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.
NBCSN — USATF: The Marathon Project, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

filed under:
sports on tv
