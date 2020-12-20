Sunday, December 20

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

CBSSN — SCCA Runoffs: The Formula Enterprises 2, Plymouth, Wis. (taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — SCCA Runoffs: The Grand Touring 1, Plymouth, Wis. (taped)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Morton Building Late Models, Concord, N.C. (taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Connecticut

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Illinois at Rutgers

2 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Xavier

SECN — Oral Roberts at Arkansas

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Youngstown State at Northern Kentucky

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall

6 p.m.

ACCN — Delaware State at Georgia Tech

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Northwestern

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Minnesota

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

NESN — Maine at Northeastern

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

SECN — Jackson State at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College

BTN — Purdue at Penn State

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

4 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Indiana

PAC-12N — Arizona State at Colorado

SECN — Central Arkansas at Mississippi State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

GOLF

12 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship, Final Round, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Miami

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Kansas City at New Orleans

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Cleveland at NY Giants

RUGBY

5 p.m.

NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Exeter at Stade Toulousain (taped)

SKIING

7 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country World Cup, Dresden, Germany (taped)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped)

11 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val d’Isere, France (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna at Torino

9:10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Manchester United

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Bromwich Albion

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.

NBCSN — USATF: The Marathon Project, Chandler, Ariz. (taped)

