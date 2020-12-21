State health officials reported 339 new cases of COVID-19 in Maine on Monday as well as one additional death.

Cases continue to surge in Maine — and across much of the nation — even as the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine begin being administered to health care providers and first responders. The 339 new cases reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday raises the state’s total since mid-March to 19,285 cases, with just shy of 3,000 of those occurring since last Monday.

The one additional death raises Maine’s total to 293 and comes on top of 33 reported since last Monday, including 11 on Saturday.

While the virus shows little sign of slowing its spread in Maine, there could be some long-awaited financial relief on the way to individuals and businesses struggling amid the pandemic.

On Sunday, congressional leaders announced an agreement on a roughly $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that includes additional forgivable loans to small businesses as well as $600 in stimulus payments to most Americans. The relief package, which is expected to be passed by Congress as early as Monday, also includes an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits for 11 weeks.

On the vaccination front, the Maine CDC reported on Sunday afternoon that 4,493 people had been administered the first round of shots for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the drug-maker Pfizer. Maine had received more than 12,000 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week but expected to receive just 8,775 this week because of distribution issues on the federal level.

The first doses in Maine are being administered to frontline health care workers most at risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

