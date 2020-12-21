AUBURN — Skelton Taintor & Abbott announces the hiring of Reeve Wood as Of Counsel, focusing on title work and real estate transactions.

Wood began his career as a teacher in New York and then moved on to work as an investigator of police misconduct for the City of New York. A native of Brunswick, Wood returned to Maine where he attended the University of Maine School of Law, serving as a teaching assistant in the Legal Writing Program and graduating summa cum laude.

Wood began his legal career in 2012 with Maine Farmland Trust as legal counsel. He serves as president of the Board of the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and as a member of its Lands Acquisition Committee, on the Bowdoinham Planning Board and Comprehensive Planning Committee and coaches the Merrymeeting Soccer Club. He lives with his wife, Hannah, and two sons in Bowdoinham. The family operates a small farmers’ market bakery.

