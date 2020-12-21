Monday, December 21
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Butler
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Memphis
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Boise State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State, Conway, S.C.
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea
