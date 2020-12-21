Monday, December 21
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Butler
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Memphis
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico at Boise State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State, Conway, S.C.
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles