NORWAY — A carbon monoxide leak from a malfunctioning furnace at a Norway home sent one resident to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The carbon monoxide detector at 139 Eddie Kahkonen Road sounded between 11:30 p.m. and midnight Monday, according to Chief Dennis Yates of the Norway Fire Department.

The homeowner turned off the furnace and opened the windows to increase circulation, but did not call the fire station to report the incident, according to Yates.

“They did everything right, except not calling us,” Yates said. “It may only be a faulty battery, but that’s OK. That’s what we’re here for.”

With the carbon monoxide detector turned off, the homeowner contacted the Norway Fire Department on Tuesday morning. By then, the carbon monoxide had dissipated, but one of the four residents was taken for evaluation at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway.

Because carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, tasteless and potentially deadly, Yates said Norway residents — and all people — should call their fire department if a carbon monoxide detector sounds, no matter the time of day.

The telephone number for the Norway Fire Station is 207-743-5300. If an emergency, call 911.

« Previous

filed under: