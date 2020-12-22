100 Years Ago: 1920

Boy Scouts of Troop 2 of Auburn erected their tent and a stand on Court Street, Saturday, in front of the old city building and were doing rushing business in “Christmas stamps for Better Health.” One of the boys had a bugle and the minute business slackened he unslung it and attracted a few customers.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Thomas “Sonny” Morrison of 865 Court St, Auburn, was presented a plaque by the Auburn Police Benefit Association today for the part he played in foiling an attempt at a holdup at Seavey’s Oct. 2. Morrison jumped the gun-carrying individual from behind and assisted in holding him until police arrived. The inscription on the plaque reads: “Presented to Thomas “Sonny” Morrison for Valor and Service to the Community through his Action of Oct. 2, 1970.” Police Chief Stephen Smyc presented the award at the city building. Also at the presentation were City Manager Bernard J. Murphy Jr., and Norman Patrolman Norman E. Guerrette, president.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A group of Canton 4-H Busy Workers made candle holders at a recent meeting, including Jenny Sawyer, Lilbreth, Brooke Verrill, Christine Beaulieu, and Katie Doloff. The 4-H’ers raise their own money to do their projects with cookie sales.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: