AUBURN – Armand Joseph Huard, known to many as “Curley,” 89, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Homecare and Hospice in Auburn. He was a resident of Clover Manor, where he was known as the “Candy Man” for his habit of handing out sweets to the staff.

Born in Biddeford on May 29, 1931, he was the son of Florence Yon and his adopted parents Alfred and Laura Boutin Huard. He was married to Gertrude A. Richard from 1970 until her passing in 2018. Armand worked for many years at Koss Shoe, and later was a maintenance man at d’Youville Pavilion.

He is survived by a son, Anthony of New Jersey, four sisters and two brothers. Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two sisters and three brothers. Services will be private. Donations and condolences may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, Hospice House Fund

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240.