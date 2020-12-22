Tuesday, December 22
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Maine at Boston College
2 p.m.
ACCN — William & Mary at Virginia
3 p.m.
SECN — Appalachian State at Auburn
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Seattle at California
SECN — Abilene Christian at Arkansas
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse
BTN — La Salle at Maryland
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky
FS1 — Nebraska at Wisconsin
PAC-12N — Montana at Arizona
SECN — Bradley at Missouri
9 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at North Carolina State
BTN — Purdue at Iowa
CBSSN — San Diego State at St. Mary’s, San Luis Obispo, Calif.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas
ESPNU — North Dakota State at Texas Christian
PAC-12N — Portland State at Oregon State
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Colorado, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Creighton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada, Boise, Idaho
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boca Raton Bowl: Central Florida vs. Brigham Young, Boca Raton, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. LA FC, Final, Orlando, Fla.

