Tuesday, December 22
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Maine at Boston College
2 p.m.
ACCN — William & Mary at Virginia
3 p.m.
SECN — Appalachian State at Auburn
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Seattle at California
SECN — Abilene Christian at Arkansas
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse
BTN — La Salle at Maryland
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Tennessee Tech at Western Kentucky
FS1 — Nebraska at Wisconsin
PAC-12N — Montana at Arizona
SECN — Bradley at Missouri
9 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at North Carolina State
BTN — Purdue at Iowa
CBSSN — San Diego State at St. Mary’s, San Luis Obispo, Calif.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Kansas
ESPNU — North Dakota State at Texas Christian
PAC-12N — Portland State at Oregon State
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Grand Canyon at Colorado, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Creighton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada, Boise, Idaho
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boca Raton Bowl: Central Florida vs. Brigham Young, Boca Raton, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. LA FC, Final, Orlando, Fla.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Dec. 22
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, December 22, 2020
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Armand Joseph Huard
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Margaret F. Howitt
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Patricia Morse