WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Maine overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half and extended its winning streak to 15 games with a 52-49 victory over Hartford in an America East women’s basketball game Wednesday afternoon.

For the first time this season, the Black Bears (5-0, 2-0 America East) trailed after one quarter and at halftime. Hartford (0-2, 0-2) led 33-25 midway through the third before Maine went on an 11-3 run, capped by a Dor Saar 3-pointer.

The Black Bears finally took their first lead of the game on a basket by Blanca Millan late in the third quarter and stayed in front the rest of the way, though their largest lead was five points.

Millan finished with 22 points, six rebounds and five steals, Saar scored 13 points, and Anne Simon got all 10 of her points in the second half.

Millan moved into seventh place on Maine’s all-time scoring list with 1,678 points, passing Sigi Koizar, and climbed to fourth on the steals list with 280, ahead of her coach, Amy Vachon.

Maine, which still isn’t allowed to host games because of coronavirus restrictions, is next scheduled to play twice at New Hampshire on Jan. 2-3.

