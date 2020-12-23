DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the person that wants a calendar on uncoated stock (Dec. 22 Sun Spots), she should check out the Game and Calendar store in the Auburn Mall. It is located a couple of stores below the center entrance, on the right, headed toward JC Penney’s. They have a big selection of them. I bought a calendar a few days ago that is on uncoated stock and has places to write notes on each date that are a little over 2 x 3 inches each. There are larger ones too. I hope this helps. — Paul, Poland

ANSWER: Thank you for responding to this need, Paul. We can’t have people running around without a user-friendly appointment calendar, especially since we are seeing a bit of light at the end of this very long pandemic tunnel.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: About a year ago, you published a recipe for lobster casserole. I’d like to make one for New Year’s Eve to surprise my son, but I can’t find the recipe. Do you still have it? — Lorraine, Minot

ANSWER: I do have it and it’s delicious. I think it would a perfect dish to serve on the last day of the year. This is a favorite lobster recipe from Marjorie Standish, author of Cooking Down East, the gold standard for Maine cookery. Here you go:

Lobster Casserole: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut up one pound of lobster meat and place it in a large skillet with 3 tablespoons of butter. Gently sauté until the meat starts to turn pink. Do not overcook or the lobster will be too tough. Set lobster aside. Add 3 tablespoons of flour, 3/4 teaspoon dry mustard, and salt and pepper to taste to the pan. Slowly add 1 cup heavy cream and 1 cup whole milk and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened. Stir in three slices of crustless white bread, torn into small pieces, 2 tablespoons sherry, and the lobster. Spoon into a buttered casserole dish and top with bread crumbs and a few pats of butter. Bake for 30 minutes or until bubbly and slightly browned. Makes 4 servings.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Why do some people who write to your column not want their name and town in the paper, especially if they have something they are looking for or have something they want to give away? — Gene, Auburn

ANSWER: Everyone who writes to Sun Spots needs to include their name and contact information which can be either an email address or phone number. If a reader doesn’t want their name (first name only) printed with their comment or request, they can let me know. The same goes for the town where they reside. It is best if I print the name of the town where the writer lives. For example, if you have an item to offer for free and live in Lisbon Falls, it’s a good idea to let other readers know that so they have an idea of how far they would have to travel to pick up the item before they make the call and find out it’s too far to drive to make it worth the time and effort.

Happy Christmas to one and all from Ms. Sun Spots. Be well and stay safe!

