Wednesday, December 23
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 – TBA
FS1 – Xavier at Creighton
5 p.m.
FS1 – Georgetown at Seton Hall
7 p.m.
FS1 – Villanova at Marquette
9 p.m.
FS1 – Connecticut at DePaul
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN – New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech, New Orleans
7 p.m.
ESPN – Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, Montgomery, Ala.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT – Milwaukee at Boston
10:30 p.m.
ESPN – Dallas at Phoenix
