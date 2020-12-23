Leaders of anti-vaccine groups described the coming coronavirus vaccine as a pivotal opportunity to sow distrust in vaccination and laid out planned online campaigns to do so, according to a report from an organization opposing misinformation online.

The report, from the U.K.-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), quoted leaked audio from an October conference in which the leaders, many of whom have huge social media followings, discussed strategies to encourage skepticism and fear of vaccines in the months ahead.

The report highlights the ways in which the coronavirus crisis has catalyzed vaccine opponents, as well as the parallels between the tactics used by anti-vaccine groups – such as coordinated messaging – and other purveyors of online misinformation campaigns.

It also illuminates the struggles social media companies face in debunking and policing misinformation about the coronavirus.

Facebook, for example, bans misinformation about the coronavirus and the vaccine, but falsehoods about the virus have slipped through the cracks throughout the pandemic. The company has created a gray area by permitting users to form groups that question and attack vaccines, some of which have hundreds of thousands of members. False claims unrelated to the virus are sent to the platform’s network of third-party fact-checkers, and such stories are left up with a fact-checking label.

Some of the tactics discussed during the online conference from the National Vaccine Information Center include coordinating a message, or “master narrative,” that the virus is not dangerous and that organizations that promote vaccines are not trustworthy, according to the report.

That includes pushing misleading story lines – for example, focusing on instances when people experienced side effects from the vaccine and using those examples to argue dangerous side effects will be widespread. Another strategy is to target online health influencers with large followings and African Americans, playing on their historical skepticism of the medical community due to racist practices.

In recent months Facebook removed two major groups opposing vaccination, including the 100,000-plus-member Stop Mandatory Vaccination and several of the movement’s leading figures. The company did not ban the groups for misinformation, but for spammy and abusive behavior, such as using paid troll farms in Macedonia and the Philippines to spread messages.

Those bans, the CCDH says, resulted in 3.2 million fewer people who were members or followers of anti-vaccine pages and groups.

But that number is small when compared with the way anti-vaccine groups have grown all year. Anti-vaccine conspiracy-theory accounts grew by nearly 50% over the year, starting at 15.5 million followers in 2019 and rising to 23.1 million by December 2020, the report said.

Overall, the 425 anti-vaccine accounts on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter have 59.2 million followers, nearly 877,000 more than they had in June.

The National Vaccine Information Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook spokeswoman Andrea Vallone said in a statement: “We are committed to reaching as many people as possible with accurate information about vaccines, and launched partnerships with WHO and UNICEF to do just that. We’ve banned ads that discourage people from getting vaccines and reduced the number of people who see vaccine hoaxes verified by the [World Health Organization] and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]. We also label Pages and Groups that repeatedly share vaccine hoaxes, lower their posts in News Feed, and do not recommend them to anyone. We continue to remove accounts and content that violate our policies and are the only company to work with over 80 fact-checking organizations around the world.”

Hong Kong will let residents choose which coronavirus vaccine they want

Hong Kong said residents will be allowed to choose which coronavirus vaccine they want to take, as the city added a third candidate to its arsenal with an agreement to buy shots from AstraZeneca Plc.

The city reached an agreement with AstraZeneca for 7.5 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a media briefing Wednesday. The deal joins similar agreements with Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and Chinese developer Sinovac Biotech Ltd., giving the city a total of 22.5 million potential doses of vaccines. Hong Kong is seeking a further 7.5 million doses and residents will be offered a choice of which vaccine they will take, according to Lam.

While the move will address concerns from residents anxious about taking a Chinese vaccine, it also raises the prospect of a run on particular shots. The three candidates are widely different and none of them have been approved for use in the city yet, which is enduring its fourth wave of the pandemic. In a bid to encourage take-up of the vaccines, Lam said on Wednesday the government will set up a fund to provide financial support for patients that experience side effects.

Pfizer’s vaccine, which data indicate has a 95% protection rate against covid-19, uses a new technology called messenger RNA that turns the body’s own cells into vaccine-producing factories to fight the coronavirus. While the shot is considered to be safe, there have been some reports of serious allergic reactions.

Sinovac’s shot is made using an inactivated version of the coronavirus that is said to prime human immune systems to fight it. Data from late-stage testing is expected to be released later Thursday in Brazil. AstraZeneca’s vaccine has the most supply deals around the world, but initial clinical results were mixed.

Lam said Wednesday the government has appointed a committee to approve the emergency use of the vaccines, signaling the city is moving closer to authorizing the candidates.

Countries lacking the capacity to independently validate experimental drug therapies often rely on reviews of global leading drug authorities like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot has so far been approved in the U.S. and the European Union, while Singapore approved it last week.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., the Chinese company with the rights to market the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Hong Kong, was preparing to seek approval of the shot soon after the U.S. cleared it.