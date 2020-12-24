BETHEL — West Parish Congregational Church Christmas Eve services will be available online. There will be no in-person service this year.

To celebrate the Christmas season go to either the website bethelcongregationalchurch.org and click on the calendar. The link for the service will be available for your viewing at your family’s convenience. Or the Facebook Page West Parish Congregational Church UCC will have the link for the service.

If you desire ministerial assistance contact Rev. Dr. Tim LeConey at 824-2866.

