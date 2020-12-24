BETHEL — West Parish Congregational Church Christmas Eve services will be available online. There will be no in-person service this year.
To celebrate the Christmas season go to either the website bethelcongregationalchurch.org and click on the calendar. The link for the service will be available for your viewing at your family’s convenience. Or the Facebook Page West Parish Congregational Church UCC will have the link for the service.
If you desire ministerial assistance contact Rev. Dr. Tim LeConey at 824-2866.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Advertiser Democrat
United Bikers of Maine make donation
-
Advertiser Democrat
Letter from a cat
-
The Bethel Citizen
Letter from a cat
-
Advertiser Democrat
Meal cancelled
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock eyes recreational marijuana, MUBEC adoption