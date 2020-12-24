BETHEL — SAD 44 schools closed for Christmas vacation two days early following a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Crescent Park School.

The two missed days will be considered “traditional no school days,” according to an instant alert message sent out on Dec. 18. Over the weekend the school reached out to people who may have come into close contact with the infected individual. Those who did would have to quarantine for 10 days.

Students will return to school on January 4.

