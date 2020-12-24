MONMOUTH — Isabelle Hamann, class of 2024, was selected as Monmouth Academy November student of the month.

Hamann is a member of the varsity soccer team, Future Business Leaders of America, robotics, MA Drama and Student Government.

In presenting the award, Michelle Neal, math teacher, remarked, “Seeing Izzy’s growth, leadership and dedication inside the classroom, as well as the many organizations lucky enough to call her a member, it makes me excited to see what is yet to come.”

Hamann is the daughter of Danielle and Jonathan Hamann.

