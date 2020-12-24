Broccoli Pasta Shells

What could be more festive and bright than GREEN pasta. This easy blender pesto will brighten up your meal. Feel free to add shrimp, or leftover slices of chicken or turkey for extra protein.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 head of broccoli, chopped into florets

1 garlic clove, unpeeled

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lb box of pasta shells

1 cup fresh parsley

½ cup fresh basil

1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts

½ lemon, zested and juiced

½ cup grated parmesan plus extra to serve

Salt and pepper

Directions

1.Heat the oven to 425°F. Toss the broccoli and garlic in 1 tbsp of the olive oil on a roasting tray and roast in the oven for 10-12 mins, until softened.

2. Cook the pasta shells according to packet instructions and drain.

3. Put the parsley, basil, pine nuts, lemon juice and Parmesan into a blender. Once the broccoli is done, set aside a few of the smaller pieces. Squeeze the garlic from its skin, add to the blender along with the rest of the broccoli, pulse to a mostly smooth pesto and season well.

4. Toss the pasta with the pesto. Add the reserved broccoli florets, and top with a little extra parmesan, the lemon zest and a good grinding of black pepper.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: