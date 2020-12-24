Joseph and Mary, as played by Patrick and Christina Bigelow, pose in the live nativity scene at the Second Congregational Church parking lot on Saturday evening. The live nativity was created by the Second Congregational Church Choir in response to not being able to perform their annual indoor concert. All participants were masked, and moved apart from each other in between visitors, who viewed the nativity from their vehicles in the drive-through event. Gifts were brought by the public in the form of non-perishable food goods, warm hats and mittens and cash donations. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal