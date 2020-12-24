100 Years Ago: 1920

The second payment on the pledges to the new YMCA in Auburn is now due and notices to that effect are being mailed out to those who subscribed, together with a statement which has been issued by the Building and Finance committee. The statement is as follows: The Auburn YMCA building committee reports progress as follows: They have sold and demolished all of the buildings on the site excepting the upper houses on Hampshire street, which are proposed to retain, They have executed a contract for the excavation and foundation with the F. A. Nummery company of Portland, which work will be carried on throughout the winter and should be completed by April 1, 1921.

50 Years Ago: 1970

About 175 Lewiston patrol boys and girls will have their Christmas Party tomorrow afternoon. The annual event is sponsored by the Lewiston Police Department’s Traffic Bureau, the gifts made possible by the generosity of a local merchant. Captain Herve Gendreau is in charge of the party which he says will take place In the city Hall auditorium from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Children from the Community Child Care Center, with owner and director Carol Long and provider Becki Toothaker, entertained residents at Market Square Health Square Center in Paris with Christmas carols Tuesday morning. The children taking part were Jesse Charette, Charlie Cummings, Derek and Megan Gauger, Tucket Dersteen, Kaylene and Zach Sutton, Jonathan Cipolloso, Blaine Heikkinen, Mikenzi Merrill, Dillan Gammon, Carin Donaphie, Leah Schultz and Carol Long.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

