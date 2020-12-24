LEWISTON – Beverly Libby Morris, 92, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Beverly was born in Lewiston on September 21, 1928, the daughter of Marion and Ernest Libby. She attended local schools graduation from Edward Little High School with the class of 1946. On May 31, 1947, she married Charles Morris. Together they built their home in Auburn and raised their four children, for 56 years. She was a waitress at Phil-O-Mar Restaurant for many years leaving to be a stay at home mom. She loved the sport of auto racing and could be seen every race night sitting in the stands at Oxford Plains Speedway cheering on her sons and grandsons. She loved sewing clothes, has made many quilts and her creativity shined with all the plastic canvas tissue boxes she designed for many.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharlene Myers and her husband Donald, Jr. of New Gloucester; two sons, Ronald Morris and his wife Claire and Kevin Morris, all of Auburn; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Alfred Libby of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles; her son, Robert S. Morris; and her parents.

There will be a private burial in the spring for Beverly.

