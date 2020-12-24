AUBURN – Barbara Anne Hersom-Buck, 75, of Auburn passed away on Dec. 21, 2020 in Lisbon. She was born on Dec. 18, 1945 in Lewiston to parents Ernest and Nellie (Jordan) Sylvester.

Barbara faithfully attended her local Protestent Church when she was healthy. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing handheld games, and watching Dr. Phil on television. Barbara especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She worked as a CNA at various nursing homes in Greene, Freeport and Winthrop.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Henry Buck; a sister, Rosemary Lamb; and a sister-in-law Janice Sylvester.

Surviving her are her son, Don Hersom and his partner Lisa Delorme of Lewiston; daughter Sherrie Marshall of Auburn; Sister Becky Hinkley and her husband Russ of Lewiston; her two brothers David Sylvester of Greene, and Ernie Sylvester and his wife Nancy of Leeds; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Barbara’s nephew Chris Lamb and his wife Erin for taking good care of her and making her last days comfortable.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123.