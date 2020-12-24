GREENWOOD – Gerald “Broomer” Broomhall, 63 of Greenwood, died at his home on December 21, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on January 24, 1957 the son of the late Robert and Geneva (Raymond) Broomhall. Gerald was educated in local schools graduating from Telstar Regional High School class of 1975. While at Telstar he played Football, Basketball and Track. Gerald owned and operated GB Painting Service Inc. He had been active in coaching baseball and football Little League. He had served Greenwood Rec. Board as well as a former member of SAD #44 School Board. Gerald was instrumental in fundraising efforts to bring back a football program back to Telstar.

Gerry is survived by his wife Donna Brooks; children Gavin Broomhall and Alexus Broomhall; granddaughter Alana Broomhall; stepdaughters Meagan and Tara Lunney; step granddaughter Olivia Lunney; siblings Toni Chivilo, Ann Desjardins, Darlene Beaudet, Doreen Jones, Duane Miller, Keith Broomhall, Tricia Tracy, Victoria Underwood and Gary Wight; uncles Ray (Judy) Broomhall and Earlon “Bucky” Broomhall; Aunt Ethelyne Wight; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and one brother Mark Wight.

When asked what else he would like written in his obituary – “How thankful I am for all the wonderful lives that have touched mine”.

A celebration of life will be held after COVID restrictions are at a point where everyone can be welcomed.