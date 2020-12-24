POLAND — The Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland Tri-Town Optimist Club is proud to announce its December RSU 16 Student of the Month recipient, Boden Jones, from our Virtual Learning School, VL5.

Boden was selected for this honor because he is always safe, respectful, and responsible, and demonstrates many optimistic qualities every day. He is an independent learner who promptly and consistently submits high-quality work. Recently, Boden went above and beyond when completing an assignment, by designing and painting book characters out of clay. In addition, for his 6th grade presentation he created a motivational “Yes, You Can” video for the younger VL5 students, telling them they can do anything they put their mind to. Congratulations Boden!

filed under: