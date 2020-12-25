Local Health Officer Lindsey Savage updated the Board on the Covid-19 situation. She reported lots of activity in the past two weeks with 8 new cases, 2 of which are presumptive. When combined with the 2 current cases the present total is 10. Many residents are in quarantine awaiting test results after possible exposure. The CDC has now reduced the quarantine period to seven days. There are no longer contact tracers for all positive tests due to the surge in cases statewide. Our CDC District Liaison’s advice was to reinforce safety guidelines in the community going forward.

Dennis Marquis addressed the Board under Public To Speak on Non-Agenda Items.

He asked that the requirement for petition signatures on warrant articles seeking donations larger than $5,000.00 be waived for this year only for Covid-19 reasons. The Board voted unanimously for this provided they were legally empowered to do so.

Liquor Licenses were granted to Moose Alley and 45th Parallel under the Consent Item portion of the agenda. Payment was authorized to Wright-Pierce Engineering for two invoices generated by updates to the TIF District maps and documents. The money for these invoices came out of the Downtown Reserve.

The Town received a gift of $500.00 from the Kennebago Lake Camp Association. The gift is to show appreciation for ambulance and fire services provided by the Town to their remote location.

Consolidated Communications’ impressive broadband proposal created Selectmen interest in a joint meeting with the Plantations to discuss the opportunities for improved internet. The Board hoped a meeting could occur before the end of the year.

The Rangeley Firemen’s Association asked the Town to prepare paperwork to transfer 2 1/2 acres of Rangeley Transfer Station land to them. This land transfer was approved by Rangeley voters at the 2019 Town Meeting. A land survey and description would need to be completed to move forward.

The Board authorized Town Manager Joe Roach to sign an agreement with Central Maine Power regarding street lights. CMP proposes replacing all of the existing street lights with Dark Sky Compliant LED lights. There would be no cost to the Town for this upgrade that should result in an annual savings to the Town of $7,000.00.

The Selectmen discussed a first reading of the new Paid Leave Law that becomes effective January 1, 2021. They all agreed that it needs more work.

The Town Manager provided Department Head updates documenting activities from Police, Fire and Public Works.

Calendar reminders were noted for the December 8, 2020 TIF Public Hearing and the December 21, 2020 5pm AVCOG Form Based Code Presentation.