AUBURN – Maurice E. Mailloux was called to his heavenly home on Dec. 22, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on July 18, 1931, in Canada, the son of Albert and Marianna Mailloux. He later became a U.S. citizen where he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Soon after he met the love of his life, Shirley.

Maurice was a successful entrepreneur who owned several businesses. Before retirement, his last endeavor was being the owner of Dodge Clothing. He was passionate about helping and raising funds for those in need. He served as a Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus and worked his way up to the state level position of Faithful Navigator. Maurice was also active within the Elks Lodge where he held the position of Exalted Ruler. Maurice enjoyed doing the lords work as a Eucharistic Minister. He enjoyed hunting, spending time on his boat fishing. He loved singing, especially French songs whether in his truck or at family gatherings.

Maurice is survived by one sister, Louise Giroux, three daughters; Diane Cherilla and husband Mark, Barbara Mailloux and significant other Rob and Sandra Hersom. Two sons; Raymond Mailloux and fiancé Bobbi Nichols and Michael Mailloux and wife Peggy. Eleven grandchildren; Jay Nadeau and wife Martha, Kathryn Nadeau, Mar Cherilla Jr, Sandy Luna and husband Jason, Lisa Gregoire and husband Scott, Amy Bonilla, Briana Gagnon and husband Ethan, Randy Mailloux and wife Crystal, Deserai Collins, Jake Mailloux and significant other Kelsey and Josh Mailloux, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Maurice was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, and parents, Albert and Marianna Mailloux.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday Dec. 29, at 11 a.m., at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul (Lower Chapel). Burial to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery with Military Honors. Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday, Dec. 28, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway Lewiston, Maine, 04240. 784-4023.