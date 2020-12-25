Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road, Farmington, is doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. We will continue offering adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Meet Boston!! Boston is a 7-month-old Pitbull puppy who recently arrived in Maine from Mississippi. Boston is a super sweet guy who can be very timid at first when meeting new people, and can be a little overwhelmed in new situations. He hasn’t quite figured out what all this cold white stuff on the ground is either, and he isn’t sure he really likes the Maine weather. His foster mom in Mississippi said that Boston has never been around cats, but got along well with the other dogs in his foster home. He is still learning about being crate trained, and will need a home that will be consistent in his potty training. Boston is very strong even though he is under 40 pounds, and he will need a family to help him work on his leash manners. He is all puppy, and LOVES to play with toys. Unfortunately, sometimes he doesn’t realize that items like shoes are not toys, and will need a little patience in this.

Emmy is a senior female cat, with this to say: “Hi there deary. My name is Emmy. I am a sweet older gal that just likes to hang out on couches and take long cat naps. I’d love to find a quiet home for my golden years.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: