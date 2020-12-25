Bob Wentworth and Stephen Grant of the Rangeley IGA, dropped off over $800.00 of food and gift certificates to the Stratton food pantry.
After hearing that Stratton was in need, they ordered product in and loaded the truck up for the ride to Stratton. There are also cases of frozen turkeys on their way!
