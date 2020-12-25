The board of directors is pleased to announce that they have named Leslie White, MPH, RD, LDN, CSOWM as executive director for Rangeley Health and Wellness. She will assume her new role January 4, 2021. Her leadership begins at a critical time for the community and in RHW’S 27-year history. White will succeed Jeanne Thorvaldsen, who is transitioning to a part time role as RHW’s development director.

Leslie has been serving as the organization’s deputy director since January of 2020. Prior to her tenure at RHW, Leslie worked in a variety of non-profit settings, in both direct clinical care, and as a healthcare administrator in both Maine and in Pennsylvania. After completing her Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science and Human Nutrition from the University of Maine, she pursued a Master’s Degree in Public Health from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania. She is a registered dietitian with experience in healthcare administration and a passion for community health and program design.

As executive director, Leslie will work closely with staff and the RHW board to ensure the organization can continue to adapt to serve the community through the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and beyond. Leslie will also be working closely with the board to co-design the future of the organization in realizing its strategic goals and vision, including: enhancing the value of the member experience while growing membership; developing external relationships to enhance wellness services and education in the region; and expanding organizational capacity to fulfill Rangeley Health and Wellness’ strategic priorities, vision, and mission.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization. My lifelong passion has been to improve the overall health and wellbeing of the population, and to be an advocate for improving access to healthcare. I am looking forward to building upon RHW’s well established foundation of bringing essential health and wellness services to the region. I am humbled by the responsibility but also tremendously excited.”

After nearly 11 years with RHW, 7 years as executive director, Jeanne Thorvaldsen will become RHW’s development director with a focus on building the organization’s fundraising capacity through grant writing, event planning and donor solicitations. She will also play a vital role in managing the organization’s finances. “I am excited to be in this new role and working more closely with our donors to ensure RHW can fulfill its mission for many years to come.”

According to Patti Butler, current board president for Rangeley Health and Wellness; “We could not be more pleased to have these two extremely qualified individuals leading the organization at this critical time. Both have the experience and backgrounds necessary to excel in their new positions.”

Rangeley Health and Wellness, a nonprofit since 1993, is dedicated to facilitating and promoting health and Wellness in the Rangeley Lakes Region. Our mission is to bring essential services such as; primary care, wellness programming and services for children and seniors, health education, fitness services, scholarships for students, and funding to cover health care costs for the uninsured all to the rural communities of the region. We are generously supported by individual donors, private foundations, grants, municipal funds, special events and a host of dedicated volunteers.