To the Editor:

To say 2020 has brought challenges with many changes for everyone would be an understatement, and we have decided to downsize to a smaller location at 346 Main Street in downtown Wilton. We will continue to offer jewelry and gifts and provide jewelry repair services with “Zelda” our laser welder. We hope you will visit us at our new location in February.

We would like to extend a sincere Thank You to all our customers for their patronage and friendship throughout the 22 years we have had our store in Farmington. It has been our pleasure to present creative jewelry promoting Maine gems and artisan made gifts, and provide our customers with honest and friendly service. We would also like to thank Nina at Up Front and Pleasant Gourmet for encouraging us in 1998 to share our jewelry and love of rocks with a wider audience, and Rick and Kim Danforth for offering us the building on Broadway to expand our business. To all of the business owners and their employees in and around the Farmington community, we truly appreciate your support over the years. A big thank you to our employees who have always been committed to giving everyone an enjoyable shopping experience. Eric and Barbara Heath will be moving their antiques and collectibles into the space, and we wish them good luck.

Thank you for shopping local!

Ron and Cindy Gelinas

Mainestone Jewelry

Farmington

filed under: