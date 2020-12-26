Anna Stavrou, left, and her daughter, Nadia, from New Hampshire, take a selfie Saturday in front of Great Falls in Lewiston while standing in Veterans Memorial Park. Stravou, who lives in New Hampshire, but whose work often brings her to Lewiston, took the trip with her daughter to see the falls after the heavy Christmas Day rainfall. “It’s better than Niagara (Falls) because it’s so close,” Nadia said.  Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Great Falls, lewiston maine, veterans memorial park
Related Stories
Latest Articles